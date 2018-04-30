Scholar Athlete of the Week - Anna Setterich and Brianna Bailey

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. - This week's Scholar Athletes of the Week are Anna Setterich and Brianna Bailey!



Anna Setterich and Brianna Bailey have been playing softball together since the beginning.

"You get a good bond because you're used to each other," said Bailey

"It's just kind of a bond, a chemistry, coming up from when you're eight-years-old. You just know each other so well. You can trust her to throw her strikes, me to catch the ball, and it all works together good," said Setterich.

We've been together - most of all the coaches and the girls - since 8-U. We came up and won a couple state championships. The girls played together from then. Now, to see them gel on the varsity and play at the next level has been very awesome," said Wewahitchka Softball Head Coach Tony price.

Now, one last hoorah, as the Lady Gators try to make a state championship run after a devastating loss in the semis last year.

"I feel like we have a little revenge to take upon us. We're going into the playoffs a strong team, together. Hopefully, we can produce and hit the ball, play good defense and do it all good. I'm just really excited. It's senior year. Go out with a bang," said Setterich.

"It's a good feeling, but you also don't know when it's gonna be your last game," said Bailey.

The reality of graduation is setting in fast. Setterich will be attending Gulf Coast next year.

"I think it's important to keep a good attitude in the classroom. I want to get my degree and go further with my career so I've been focused on school a lot," said Setterich.

"Anna, with her ACT scores and grade point average, going to Gulf Coast on a full ride - whatever she dreams about being and doing - it's in her grasp now. She can do anything that she puts her mind to," said Price.

Bailey, on the other hand, will be playing softball at Florida Gulf Coast.

"I just liked the school a lot. It's a nice school and all the coaches are super nice. It makes you feel at home," said Bailey.

"Brianna's done great in school and excelled in school. She's gonna be a great asset. They're getting a great kid and a great player," said Price.

Both girls have bright futures ahead.

"Right now, I either wanna major in sports medicine, athletic trainor, or physical therapist," said Bailey.

"I'm gonna look into business. Something about marketing, a little bit into that. I still have a little bit to dabble into. I haven't completely made up my mind," said Setterich.

Wewa will host Northview in regionals on Thursday at 6pm.