Bay's 18th Annual Barnstorm Christmas Classic Begins on Thursday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The Bay High School 18th Annual Barnstorm Christmas Classic begins on Thursday.

There will be 4 games a day. All games are held at Bay High.

The Christmas Classic is the oldest holiday tournament in the area, running through Saturday.

Bay is hosting 8 squads from around the Florida panhandle and Alabama. Local teams playing include Bay, Mosley, Port St. Joe, And Holmes County.

Bay Boys Basketball Head Coach Michael Grady says the variety of teams competing brings a unique and challenging flavor to the tournament.

"What we get to see is different styles from different areas. Alabama basketball plays a unique style even from Birmingham to North Alabama through Central Alabama - the styles are unique. So what that gives us is a look at different ways, different ways we will have to adjust, and just more adversity for your team. That really helps when it comes playoff time towards the end of the season," said Grady.

The Arnold Marlin Christmas Classic also begins on Thursday, wrapping on Saturday, along with Bozeman's 2nd Annual Christmas Shootout, which finishes up on Friday.

