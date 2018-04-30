Zion Hope Baptist Church Awards Scholarships

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Zion Hope Baptist Church in Panama City celebrates the life and legacy of a beloved church member by giving out a scholarship in his memory.

Sunday afternoon, family and friends of Johnny 'Goat' Taylor came together at the church to honor those recipients of this year's scholarship.

Each year, his family gives away scholarships to deserving students who have a passion for sports, just as Johnny did.

This years recipient is the Millville Vikings Little League football team, a team that Johnny loved to watch and attended every game.

"The Johnny "Goat" Scholarship Fund is a wonderful fund that allows kids to be maintained in the community because he lived the life, he loved life, and he loved dealing with children. He wanted them to have a full life like he did," said Aline Goodin, Executive Director of the Johnny "Goat" Taylor Scholarship Fund.

The theme of this years scholarship ceremony was "Keep the Dream Alive."