Volkswagen Car Show Fills PCB with Bugs

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - You may of noticed a lot of bugs floating around panama city beach Saturday afternoon, but these bugs are not the kind you can squash.

The 8th annual Beaches, Bugs and Buses Charity Car Show was held Saturday afternoon at the Seahaven Beach Commons on Panama City Beach.

More than 120 Volkswagens drove in from all over the United States for the event.

VW's from every generation were on display from the old school buses, to modern day turbo charged bugs.

There were refreshments, a raffle, and door prizes available to those in attendance.

"We have them from all over. From Georgia, Alabama, some guys came from Indiana, Tennessee, all over. I just love Volkswagens. I've been into them since I was a kid. I appreciate everyone coming out and supporting us and our cause and everything you all do for us. I appreciate it," said Jason Brown, President of the German Metal VW Club.

The money raised at the car show will benefit the Anchorage Children's Home.