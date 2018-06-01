Video: Hammer-Wielding Suspect Gets Canned

Youngstown, Fla. - A hammer-wielding suspect got nailed, twice, by a veteran Bay County Sheriff's deputy armed with canned goods.

Surveillance video of a tense confrontation between Bay County Sheriff's officials and the suspect shows Major Jimmy Stanford throwing two cans at the suspect's head.

The suspect, shocked and perhaps dazed, is then surrounded and arrested by Stanford, Chief Joel Heape and Sheriff Tommy Ford.

The incident began shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday when 25-year-old Justin Tyler Stanford, of Fountain, crashed his car near the Rainbow Foods store in Youngstown. He then walked into the store with a hammer and threatened to shoot and kill patrons and customers.

Justin Tyler Stanford

Stanford, no relation to Major Jimmy Stanford, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and assault.

Justin Stanford was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained while in car crash prior to the hammer incident. While in the emergency room, the suspect attempted to get a gun from a deputy that was guarding him, deputies wrote in a news release.

For that, he was charged with resisting arrest with violence.