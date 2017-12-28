PANAMA CITY, Fla. - As we focus on our families this holiday season, we must also remember to take care of ourselves.

For some, self-care can start with getting to the doctor for your vaccinations.

News 13's Alex Thorson has this weeks Health Desk report, sponsored by Bay Medical Sacred Heart.

The older you get, the less effective your immune system is. Therefore, you need help.



"You need to get boosted. We're developing these new vaccines that are really phenomenal now in preventing these disease processes," Dr. William Woolery, a geriatrician at Bay Medical Sacred Heart, said.

What do geriatrician's do?

"It's kind of like being a pediatrician and specializing in kids. As a geriatrician, we specialize in the older population," he said.

He says if you're above 60-years-old, you should be getting four vaccinations: a yearly influenza vaccination, pneumonia vaccination, shingles, and tetanus.

"You don't want shingles, they are very painful," he said.

You may be skeptical of the vaccines outcomes.

"The vaccines are very effective. They don't cause the disease," he said.

Each of them can be obtained through your primary care providers, and, sometimes at your local pharmacy.

"However you need to do it, you need to get it done," he said. No one wants to be sick in bed, or worse, the hospital.

Dr. Woolery also reminded us to be extremely wary of buying over the counter or online medications for dementia. He said most of them don't work and can cause more health problems.