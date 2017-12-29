Update: Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder of a Police Officer

Springfield, Fla. - During a struggle with Springfield police officers Terrance Britton maneuvered his 9 mm pistol under the protective vest of Officer Jason Klingensmith and pulled the trigger.

Thankfully, the gun did not have a round in the chamber.

That chilling detail was just one of several new pieces of information released Friday through court records and interviews with law enforcement officers. The confrontation began early Thursday morning when Klingensmith and Officer Jonathan Shoemaker attempted to pull over Britton who they believed was driving under the influence.

The officers pursued Britton but eventually stopped the pursuit for safety reasons. He crashed his car a few minutes later inside Parker city limits. Parker police confirmed for the first time this morning that there was a passenger in Britton's car and she was seriously injured in the crash. Her name has not yet been released.

At that point Jonathan Shoemaker confronted, 31-year-old Terrance Lamont Britton who was walking away from the crash. Britton pulled a gun on them and Shoemaker fired his weapon at Britton, officers wrote in a news release.

Officer Jason Klingensmith then exited his vehicle and engaged Britton who was "struck in the leg and attempted to flee on foot," officers wrote.

After Britton attempted to shoot Klingensmith the officers disarmed him and he was arrested and taken to a local hospital and received treatment for his injuries.

Klingensmith and Shoemaker suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

As is routine in officer-involved shootings, Klingensmith and Shoemaker were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Britten, 31, of Callaway, is charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with great injury, felon in possession of a firearm and the attempted murder of a police officer.