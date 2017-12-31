Two Killed, Seven Injured in Washington County Wreck

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EBRO, Fla. - Two Ebro women were killed and seven other people were injured Saturday afternoon in a two-car wreck in Washington County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Flora Mae Douglas, 63, of Ebro was trying to cross Highway 79 from James Potter Road around 4:00 p.m. when she pulled out in front of a Kia Sorento going south on 79 and was t-boned.

Douglas and her passenger Alma Jean Douglas, 51, were pronounced dead on scene. Two other passengers in her car Johnell Jenkins Andrews, 77, and Davonte James, 4, were taken to Bay Medical Center with injuries.

The other driver Herman Saravia, 41 of Carrollton, Georgia and his four passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

