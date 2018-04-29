Two individuals seriously injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. - In Jackson County, a two car wreck sends both drivers to the hospital.
Reports say around 6 Sunday morning on county road 167 and lodge drive, a vehicle drifted over the double yellow line and traveled into the path of another car.
Both vehicles collided and rotated before coming to a final rest. The drivers, 79 year old Carolyn Banas of Marianna and 28 year old Willie Kirkland Jr. of Graceville were both transported to Southeast Medical with serious injuries.
More Stories
-
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) - A pair of pelicans majoring in curiosity…
-
MODESTO, Calif. (AP) - A 7-Eleven in California has found a way to…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House said Monday it would postpone a…