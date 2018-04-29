Two individuals seriously injured in Jackson County crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. - In Jackson County, a two car wreck sends both drivers to the hospital.

Reports say around 6 Sunday morning on county road 167 and lodge drive, a vehicle drifted over the double yellow line and traveled into the path of another car.

Both vehicles collided and rotated before coming to a final rest. The drivers, 79 year old Carolyn Banas of Marianna and 28 year old Willie Kirkland Jr. of Graceville were both transported to Southeast Medical with serious injuries.

