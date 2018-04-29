PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Thousands of people made their way onto the sand at the county pier. SandJam Publicist Craig Campbell has seen the event come together starting with setup.

"We got here on Monday and to see this go from a parking lot and just a beach into a city with two monstrous stages," said Campbell.

For organizers, when choosing a location, there's one thing they had in mind.



"This, sand!! It's one of the first times in this area they've had two stages in the sand, all of the people are in the sand, all the music is in the sand, there's nothing like it anywhere it's beautiful," said Campbell.

And for performer Kirstie Lovelady, taking the stage Saturday was something she will never forget.

"I've never played on a stage right on the beach before, literally in the sand right by the ocean, couldn't ask for anything better," said Lovelady.

Big names on the three day lineup included Sublime with Rome, and Capital Cities.

"Just listening to these artists on the radio and then being able to share a stage with them it's just so surreal," said Lovelady.



Folks were abe to kick off the flip flops to enjoy the live music and good company.

"People coming together for music is just so awesome and so beautiful," said Lovelady.



