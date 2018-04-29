News

Runners Survived Zombie Attacks During 5K

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Tyndall Air Force Base was infested with zombies Saturday afternoon as they attempted to survive The Running Dead 5K Fun Run.
 
Participants ran for survival through obstacles and obstructions with military aircraft, infected storage containers, a school bus, dirt mounds and more.
  
The runners job was to protect their flags strapped around their waist, which zombies tried to "bite" off.  

Those that escaped the hordes received a "I'm a Survivor" token!

"Spring time, summer, doesn't matter. Get off the couch, have some fun, show your community partnership, military, downtown, our sponsors, everyone comes together. Retired, civilian, active duty, capital A airmen having fun together in the sun. No better life than that," said runner Nyron Alexander.

After the race, runners were treated to refreshments and a screening of The Walking Dead.

