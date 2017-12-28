THe Chipley Police Department is looking for the publics help. They are looking to catch two suspects involved in a retail theft at the Walmart in Chipley.

The robbery took place on Sunday, December 24th. The two suspects pictured allegedly stole more than 2300 dollars in items from the store. They were last seen getting into a gold Toyota Camry and fleeing the scene.

The Chipley Police Department is asking any one with information regarding the identity of these suspects, please contact them at 850 638- 6310 or crime stoppers at 785 TIPS.