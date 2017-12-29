"Quit-Your-Way" Offers Free Options for Those Wanting to Quit Smoking

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Dept. of Health says 7,400 Floridians become daily smokers each year.

Maybe it's your new years resolution to kick the habit.

For ten years now, Tobacco Free Florida has been joining in the efforts to decrease smoking in the state.

The Quit-Your-Way program offers three different options for people trying to quit the habit, all for free.

You can attend group classes, participate in phone services, or try quitting online. One class coordinator says it's never too late to try.

"I tell people jokingly 'I'm not the tobacco police'. I'm not here to make anyone quit. But if you want to quit, I love working with people like that," Preston Mathews, a wellness coordinator with the Big Bend AHEC, said.

Within the last ten years, more than 188,000 Floridians have quit using these programs.

Visit www.tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway or call 850-224-9340 to find out more.