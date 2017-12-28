Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. - Springfield Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to a press release, officers encountered a suspect at Cherry Street and 22a. After a confrontation, the subject pointed a pistol at the officers.

Authorities say the Springfield Police officers immediately reacted, firing and hitting the suspect. The suspect then fled on foot and was caught by authorities a short time after.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital. No names were released Thursday morning. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation. FDLE investigators will determine if the officer committed a crime and then turn their findings over to State Attorney Glenn Hess.