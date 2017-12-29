Pier Park Hosts New Year's Eve Beach Ball Drop

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL - Ring in the new year at Pier Park with their 10th annual Beach Ball Drop.

The family friendly event starts at 5:30 P.M. with several bands performing live music.

Musical acts include The Barry Fish Band, Terry Brock & Friends, and the headliner12 South known as "Nashville's favorite party band".

The beach ball drops twice, once at 8 P.M. and of course at Midnight.

The event is free for everyone and will go on rain or shine.