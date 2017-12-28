Panama City Man Charged in Gym Ad Scam

By: Brady Calhoun

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 03:53 PM EST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 03:53 PM EST

Panama City, Fla. - A Panama City man went to several local businesses with an advertising plan that he knew he could not fulfill, Panama City police wrote in an arrest affidavit. 

Jonathan Brogan, 29, is charged with scheme to defraud after he allegedly took a $300 check from a local business telling them he would place their ad on the televisions of a local chain of gyms. He took the money even though he was previously told by the management of the gyms that he could not place the ads, police wrote. 

Investigators added that several victims have now come forward telling them that Brogan took money for the ads and that the ads never materialized.  

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center