Panama City Beach Prepares for New Year's Eve Celebrations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - In just a few short days, people across the country will ring in the New Year. Panama City Beach is no different and is known to have some of the best celebrations.

The year may be coming to a close but the work at Pier Park is just getting started. T he 10th annual New Year's Eve Beach Ball Drop is an event that has grown significantly since the start.

"We had a crane holding a foam ball so it has grown from 7,500 people to 40,000 plus last year with this magnificent tower," said Pier Park Marketing Director Mike Denton.

T he celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. and for those families that can't stay out until midnight, at 8 p.m., 10,000 beach balls will drop.

Also this year...there may be something new.

"I'll tell you, I don't know what the weather forecast is but there will be a blizzard down Pier Park Drive. I'll tease it with that," said Denton.

He said the next few days will be crunch time for workers.

"We have the stages go up, we have a lot of video monitors, tomorrow is the day that the vendors will start getting into place and the equipment but a lot of prep in the next few days," said Denton.

The free event attracts families from all over.

"It went from being teenagers and drunks to being about families and I would rather be here than anywhere else," said Charity Helms from Sneads, Florida.

Pier Park isn't the only New Year's Eve event in Bay County. Schooners will also hold their annual New Years Eve bash but his year walk-ins are welcome. Dinner specials, live music, a midnight champagne toast and fireworks will all be included.

If you are more into a stay-cation, the Holiday Inn Resort has a big party planned featuring two floors of live music, a four course meal and much more.