Panama City Beach Fire Department Warns Residents about Cold Weather Fire Hazards

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - People took advantage of the sunshine on Panama City Beach Saturday ahead of colder weather. Panama City Beach firefighters want residents to be careful of fire hazards associated with cold weather. Keeping space heaters away from curtains as well as cleaning out fireplaces are just some tips the fire department has to prevent a fire, but the most important thing you can do is to check your smoke alarms.

"We recommend you have one in every room in your house, change the batteries twice a year and make sure they work. If you don't have one or can't obtain one call your local fire department and they will get you one, they will help install it, test it for you and make sure they are in good working order," said firefighter EMT Garrett Jackson.

The fire department also does not recommend people to heat their home with an oven. This is a fire hazard because of the high temperature.

