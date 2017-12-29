One Dead in Walton County Boating Accident

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Walton County, Fla. - A Freeport man is dead after a boating accident in Walton County.

Walton County Sheriff's deputies say a 67-year-old man was killed in the accident which happened about 2 p.m. Friday in North Bay near Whitefield Road.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the accident. More details about the incident are expected to be released soon.