One Dead in Walton County Boating Accident

By: Brady Calhoun

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 05:32 PM EST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 05:34 PM EST

Walton County, Fla. - A Freeport man is dead after a boating accident in Walton County. 

Walton County Sheriff's deputies say a 67-year-old man was killed in the accident which happened about 2 p.m. Friday in North Bay near Whitefield Road. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the accident. More details about the incident are expected to be released soon.  

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


