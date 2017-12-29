One Dead in Walton County Boating Accident
Walton County, Fla. - A Freeport man is dead after a boating accident in Walton County.
Walton County Sheriff's deputies say a 67-year-old man was killed in the accident which happened about 2 p.m. Friday in North Bay near Whitefield Road.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the accident. More details about the incident are expected to be released soon.
More Stories
-
BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on a deep freeze across the country. (all…
-
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian hard-liners rallied Saturday to support…
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are trying to learn what motivated a man to…