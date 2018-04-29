OCSO Searching for Suspect in Armed Robbery
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery.
Reports say the robbery occurred around 1 am Sunday at 757 North Beal parkway near Fort Walton Beach. In the video you can see the man confronting the cashier with a gun.
Reports say the suspect is a white male wearing dark clothing and armed with a two-tone pistol. Authorities tell us the suspect took cash from the register and a pack of cigarettes.
If you have any information, you're urged to call emerald coast crime stoppers. That number is 850-863-TIPS.
More Stories
-
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - New Zealand plans to start taxing…
-
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-hander Robbie Ray…
-
HOUSTON (AP) - Charlie Morton pitched two-hit ball into the eighth…