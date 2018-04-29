OCSO Searching for Suspect in Armed Robbery

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery.

Reports say the robbery occurred around 1 am Sunday at 757 North Beal parkway near Fort Walton Beach. In the video you can see the man confronting the cashier with a gun.

Reports say the suspect is a white male wearing dark clothing and armed with a two-tone pistol. Authorities tell us the suspect took cash from the register and a pack of cigarettes.

If you have any information, you're urged to call emerald coast crime stoppers. That number is 850-863-TIPS.

