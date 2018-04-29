Not My Child Seminar Discusses Drug Abuse and Online Safety

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - The Bay County Sheriff's Office Not My Child Seminar at Gulf Coast State College strived to spread awareness. The event started at 9 a.m. Saturday and was open to all members of the community.

Several speakers discussed the effects of drugs on the developing brain, drug trends in adolescence, and online predator safety. After guest speakers, a panel of professionals answered any questions. Organizers say the topics discussed are important issues that need to be recognized.



"It's a crisis that's facing our nation, we have people dying everyday.. We have more people dying from opioid abuse than car accidents and we need to strike that," said Ann Wing, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services.



Today was the first time for the educational seminar and organizers say they are hoping to make it an annual event.