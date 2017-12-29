More Details Released in Officer-Involved Shooting

Springfield, Fla. - Springfield Police released more information Thursday afternoon about an officer-involved shooting.

Officers wrote in a news release that the incident began at about 2 a.m. when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car for suspicion of DUI. Instead of stopping the car took off at a high rate of speed and in the 5000 block of Kendrick Street in Parker.

At that point Jonathan Shoemaker confronted, 31-year-old Terrance Lamont Britton who was walking away from the crash. Britton pulled a gun on them and Shoemaker fired his weapon at Britton, officers wrote in a news release.

Officer Jason Klingensmith then exited his vehicle and engaged Britton who was "struck in the leg and attempted to flee on foot," officers wrote.

During the altercation Britton attempted to use his firearm against the officers but was ultimately disarmed and taken into custody, officers wrote. He was taken to a local hospital and received treatment for his injuries.

The officers suffered minor injuries. As is routine in officer-involved shootings, Klingensmith and Shoemaker were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.