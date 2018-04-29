Mississippi Murder Suspect Arrested in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - A murder suspect from Mississippi is arrested in Walton County.
Reports say 46 year old Ace Joe Mallard of Lamar County, Mississippi was traveling west bound on I-10 near mile marker 84 when FHP conducted a traffic stop.
A bolo was put out for Mallard earlier in the day. Police found a handgun along with multiple items of evidence that were seized by FHP officers.
Mallard was booked into the Walton County jail on a warrant for murder in Mississippi.
