Mississippi Murder Suspect Arrested in Walton County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - A murder suspect from Mississippi is arrested in Walton County.



Reports say 46 year old Ace Joe Mallard of Lamar County, Mississippi was traveling west bound on I-10 near mile marker 84 when FHP conducted a traffic stop.

A bolo was put out for Mallard earlier in the day. Police found a handgun along with multiple items of evidence that were seized by FHP officers.

Mallard was booked into the Walton County jail on a warrant for murder in Mississippi.

