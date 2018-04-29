News

Mississippi Murder Suspect Arrested in Walton County

By: Kelly Grosfield

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 11:38 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2018 04:03 PM EDT

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - A murder suspect from Mississippi is arrested in Walton County.
  
Reports say 46 year old Ace Joe Mallard of Lamar County, Mississippi was traveling west bound on I-10 near mile marker 84 when FHP conducted a traffic stop.  

A bolo was put out for Mallard earlier in the day. Police found a handgun along with multiple items of evidence that were seized by FHP officers.  

Mallard was booked into the Walton County jail on a warrant for murder in Mississippi.
 

