Marijuana Shipment Leads to Four Arrests

Panama City, Fla. - A shipment of marijuana sent four Lynn Haven men to jail Tuesday.

The incident began when a FedEx driver tried to deliver a package but was told no one by the name on the package lived at that address. When the driver returned the FedEx manager opened the package after noticing the distinct smell of marijuana emanating from inside.

The employees found nearly five pounds of pot in the box. After calling the sheriff's office the store received a call from someone claiming to be the rightful owner of the package and stating that they would like to pick it up but did not have any identification.

While deputies watched in an unmarked vehicle Jamond Brundidge, 27, and three others, Nathaniel Pitts, 20, Elliot Frazier, 23, and Myles Brundidge, 21, arrived at FedEx, deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit. Jamond went inside, signed for the package and returned to the vehicle with it, deputies wrote.

As he returned with the pot deputies, "could clearly observe the look of excitement on faces of all of the vehicle occupants," they wrote.

The excitement was most likely short lived. Deputies approached the vehicle and arrested the four men. Deputies noted that they found some loose marijuana, smoked blunts and more than $1,000 in the vehicle. Deputies also noted that the package came from Sherman Oaks, California and that deputies had intercepted other packages of marijuana coming from Sherman Oaks to bay County.

The four men are charged with conspiring to bring a scheduled 1 narcotic into the state.