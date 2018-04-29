News

Man chased by police on foot, arrested on multiple drug charges

By: Kelly Grosfield

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 10:42 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 10:42 PM EDT

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - A reckless driver in Walton County is pursued by officers on foot then arrested on multiple drug charges. 

Reports say 32 year-old Leigh Cann was driving recklessly on highway 98 Friday afternoon. A concerned citizen called to report him and officers initiated a traffic stop. 

However, Cann wasn't giving up without a fight. Cann fled and ran across Highway 98 leading to a foot pursuit.  He was stopped and taken into custody.
 
Upon searching his vehicle, officers found a firearm, heroin, cocaine, pills and marijuana. Cann is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest among other drug charges. 
 

