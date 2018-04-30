Lynn Haven Man Charged in Marijuana Case

Joseph Paul Parker

Joseph Paul Parker

Lynn Haven, Fla. - A Lynn Haven man was arrested after a three-week investigation which led to a search warrant at the New Jersey Avenue address where he lived, city officials wrote in a news release.

Investigators received information from citizens about illegal activity and were able to develop probable cause leading to the search warrant at the home of 38-year-old Joseph Paul Parker.

The search yielded approximately 940 grams of hydroponic marijuana, 170 grams of DAB, which is a cannabis concentrate, several packages of THC candy along with approximately 80 e-cigarettes tops filled with THC Oil and a Remington Long Rifle.

Officers also seized was $16,800.00 in cash, believed to be profits from the selling of the above illegal substances.

Parker was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cannabis concentrate and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.