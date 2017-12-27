Louisiana Man Charged in Alleged Road Rage Incident

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 11:33 AM EST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 11:33 AM EST

Jackson County, Fla. - A Louisiana man was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol after he allegedly pointed a gun at another car during a road rage incident. 

Troopers said in a news release that a fight between two cars Tuesday afternoon escalated until the suspect, Christopher Wilkinson pointed a gun at the other car.

After the incident troopers were then able to track Wilkinsons down. He is now charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and obstruction without violence. 

