Louisiana Man Charged in Alleged Road Rage Incident
Jackson County, Fla. - A Louisiana man was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol after he allegedly pointed a gun at another car during a road rage incident.
Troopers said in a news release that a fight between two cars Tuesday afternoon escalated until the suspect, Christopher Wilkinson pointed a gun at the other car.
After the incident troopers were then able to track Wilkinsons down. He is now charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and obstruction without violence.
More Stories
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Dangerously cold temperatures and significant…
-
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's top court on Friday ruled that…
-
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the…