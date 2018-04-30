Local Wine Event Raises Millions for Children in Need

Miramar Beach, Fla. - There are children in our area suffering from abuse or neglect and some are in desperate help of need. Each year, a wine event raises millions of dollars for those children here in the Panhandle.



For the 13th year, the annual Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation is setting the bar high to raise money.

A local wine festival kicks off this weekend with a bang, after being named to the top 3 most successful wine events in the nation and this one is special because it benefits local children.

"This is our big weekend of the year and if we are successful we hope to raise nearly three million dollars for 15 children's charities in Northwest Florida," said John Russell, Destin Charity Wine Auction President.

Hundreds of people from all over the nation, travel to South Walton every year to participate in the events. to reach the charity's goal, they will auctioned full trips to Iceland, fine wine, jewelry and a brand new signature green Tesla.

"What they are going to see is, people raising their paddles to do good for our community and spending a lot of money. Last year, that Tesla. Last year we had a Tesla that St. Joe Foundation donated to us. It went for $85,000," said Russell.

"We have so many participants coming in to help thousands and thousands of kids right here in Destin," explained Ursula Hermacinski, Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation Auctioneer.

Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation's mission is to connect wine enthusiasts to raise money to benefit children in need in Northwest Florida.



"Well, A: Destin is a world class destination and B: the community here and is just world class in their generosity," shared Hermacinski.



Founded in 2005, DCWAF has donated more than $15 million to Northwest Florida charities through hosting wine and culinary events.