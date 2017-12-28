Local Tow Company Gives Free Tows New Years Eve

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Christmas holiday may be over but we're only just a few days away from the next biggest celebration-- New Years Eve. To celebrate the new year, many go to parties and bars and drink a lot of alcohol... but it's important to not get behind the wheel if you've been drinking.

For years, one local business has dedicated their New Years Eve to helping people get home safely. New Year's Eve, one of the biggest parties of the year, and also one of the most dangerous. Florida Highway Patrol putting extra officers out on the roadways, watching for drunk drivers.



"We encourage people to go out and have a good time, however... it's about responsibility. Be responsible when you have a good time and make sure that you have a plan," said Florida Highway Patrol, Eddie Elmore.

If you're drinking, don't drive. Along with cab services, Uber and designated drivers, White's Wrecker Service plans to help get people home safely with a free tow and ride.



"It saves the people, the innocent family from getting hurt, it's just a big factor all the way around. It just protects and there's nothing to be ashamed of because we don't ask questions, we don't ask names. The only thing we ask is what kind of vehicle they're driving and how many people are in their party," said White's Wrecker Service Manager, Bubba White.

This isn't the first year--this is a tradition that's been going on every New Years Eve since 1982. "My grandfather and my father started almost 35 years ago. They worked an accident and there was a child killed because of someone with a DUI," said White.

Whether they're towing 200 cars or just 20, they're helping make the roadways a little safer. "It's a good feeling because the community gives to us year round so it's just a time for us to give back to them," said White.

If you are drinking New Years Eve and need your car towed you can call White's Wrecker Service at 850-215-8695.

