Junior Miss PC Spreads Joy to Sick Kids

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Junior Miss Panama City spent her afternoon spreading joy by bringing stuffed animals to sick children at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

Several children who are sick or injured were greeted by 10-year-old Schelby Kelly. She also took time to wish moms and their new born babies a Merry Christmas.

The pageant winner says she hopes to help other kids who aren't able to be home for the holidays.

"I wanted to do this because I want to bring joy to kids lives. I just wanted to help them and make them feel better," she said.

A new Junior Miss Panama City will be crowned in February. Kelly said she hopes the new winner will carry on the tradition.