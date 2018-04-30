GCSC Holds Spring Instrumental Concert

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Gulf Coast State College's Visual and Performing Arts division held the 2nd part of their annual Spring concert Sunday afternoon.



The Instrumental Music Concert was held at the Amelia Center on the Gulf Coast State College Campus.



The show included concert band and the jazz ensemble performing songs by Pink Floyd, Michael League, Percy Aldridge Grainger and more.

Jazz ensemble director Christopher Rochester says he is proud of the hard work and dedication that his students have put into practicing all semester.

"They've put a great deal of time and effort to make a product for someone to really appreciate. This is the time where they get to see if they can make an audience for you, or whoever comes, feel something that they haven't felt before," said Rochester.

Next on the schedule for the Visual & Performing Arts Division is the Winter concert, which takes place in December.