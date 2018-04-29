First Annual Springtime Jamz at g. Foley's

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - People gathered at g. Foley's restaurant Saturday to enjoy live music, and raise awareness for a good cause.

The 1st annual Springtime Jamz concert was held on the back patio of g. Foley's.

Those in attendance were treated to great food, drinks, and live music including the Broken dogz and Vegas & Smith.

This event was to benefit the Evers House, a transitional living facility for non-violent women drug offenders coming out of incarceration or long term recovery.

The Evers House was named in remembrance of Senator Greg Evers who was very influential in the development of this program.

"Every year we expect to have a line-up of musicians. We hope to continue to build. We've got some artist that would like to come and show their art in support of this and we're just going to continue to build it, have a lot of people come out, have a good time, good food, good music, drinks and hors d'oeuvres. It's going to always be a great time," said co-organizer, Erica Price.

To find out how you can get involved with the Evers House, visit my www.longleaf4u.com.