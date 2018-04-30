Ex-State Senators to Help Push 'Assault' Weapons Ban

Tallahassee, Fla. - (The News Service of Florida) Three former state lawmakers are part of a committee that will try to get voters in 2020 to pass a constitutional amendment that would ban “assault” weapons in Florida.

The group called Ban Assault Weapons NOW announced Monday a steering committee that will be co-chaired by Congressman Ted Deutch, a Democrat whose district includes Parkland, and Coral Springs Mayor Skip Campbell. The group plans to start a petition drive this summer.

Campbell was a Democratic member of the Florida Senate from 1996 to 2006. Deutch, who has been in Congress since 2010, was in the Florida Senate from 2006 to 2010. The steering committee, which includes relatives of people killed in the separate massacres at Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016 and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in February, also includes Paula Dockery, a former Republican state senator from Lakeland.