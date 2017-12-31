Charity Organization CEO Arrested, Placed on Leave

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. - The Chief Executive Officer of the Children's Volunteer Health Network in South Walton has been placed on leave following his arrest.

Walton County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Zachary Ryan Billingsley, 40, early Friday morning at his home in Santa Rosa Beach. He is charged with domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and preventing access to emergency services.

The organization's board of directors met and voted unanimously to place Billingsley on leave while authorities investigate the allegations.

Board Chairman Mike Gavigan released a statement saying, "we will remain steadfast in responding to the needs of the children in our community."