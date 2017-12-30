Car Removed After Rolling Into St. Andrew Bay

Susanna Russell

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - An 89-year-old man is expected to be ok after his car rolled through a guardrail and into St. Andrew Bay.

Panama City Police said the man was in his Toyota Camry around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when he suffered a medical issue that caused him to drive off the southwest side of the St. Andrews Marina.

Officers said the U.S. Coast Guard responded and rescued the man from the submerged car.

He was treated at a local hospital.

Panama City Firefighters and White's Wrecker Service also responded to remove the car from the water.