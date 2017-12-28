Boys and Girls Club of Bay County Christmas Tree Sale a Success

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - For the past 28 years, the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County has hosted an annual Bill H. Haisten Christmas tree sale. It's a major fundraiser for the organization. Organization leaders said this year has been one of the most successful yet. They started their sales on November 18th. In total they sold 1,240 Christmas trees and 70 wreathes. They completely sold out by December 9th. The lot was located on 23rd street across from Bill Cramer Chevrolet and was open daily from 10am to 8pm.

"The money raised by the Christmas tree sales will go toward our educational programs at all of our boys and girls club facilities. We also do youth sports, basketball, indoor hockey, flag football, all those programs are free for kids at the Boys and Girls Club, so the money raised will go back into those programs," said JC Schwab.

Schwab also said the Boys and Girls club thanks the people who volunteered at the tree lot and those who supported the fundraiser by purchasing a tree or wreath.

