Bay County Offers Free Christmas Tree Recycling

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Many people will keep up their Christmas decorations until after the New Year, but before you dispose of your tree, you may want to find out your options. Bay County invites people to dispose their trees by recycling them at various locations around the county.

It will got to the Bay County Waste-to-Energy facility and be combusted into electricity.

"Of course the tinsel and any other kind of ornament like that needs to be removed from the tree. It needs to be pretty much as nature intended, just the naked Christmas tree," said Bay County solid waste manager Glenn Ogborn.

"The longer you take them off the watering, they will dry out and become highly flammable, so you don't want to keep them around the house," said Panama City Fire Division Chief Kent Taylor.

The Panama City Fire Department warns residents to not let trees sit around un-watered because they pose as a fire hazard. The city will pick up any unwanted Christmas trees if residents leave them at their curb. But if you want to get some use out of your old tree, there's a lot you can do on your own.

"You can cut them up and use them as mulch in the yard to protect plants in the winter, you can also put them in your back yard or front yard so birds can utilize them to build nests and have places to stay from the cold," said Taylor.

The county is collecting trees through January 15th.

The drop off locations are as follows:

Residential ONLY:

Sherman Avenue Recreational Complex

2117 Sherman Ave.

Panama City, FL

or

H.G. Harder’s Park

7900 John Pitts Rd.

Bayou George, FL

Large quantities from businesses will be accepted at the following locations:

Commercial & Residential:

Bay County Waste-to-Energy Facility

6510 Bayline Dr.

Bayou George, FL

Or

Steelfield Road Landfill

11411 Landfill Rd.

Panama City Beach, FL



