Annual Kids Fishing Rodeo Held at Frank Brown Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - People were having a "reel" good time at Frank Brown Park Saturday morning for the Annual Kids Fishing Rodeo.The free event from 9a.m. to 12p.m. at the Youth Fishing Pond was for children ages 16 and under.

The Fish Florida foundation donated rods and reels for the event. The outdoor day of fun included a contest for the biggest fish caught as well as a free lunch . For Panama City Beach Parks and Recreations Director Jim Ponek, he looks forward to this each year.

"Watching some kid that has never caught a fish they're like "ahhh!" or some of them won't touch it. It's a neat event," said Ponek.

Nearly 200 people attended.

