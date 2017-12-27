All You Need is a Chair: Jump Start on a New Years Resolution

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - As a new year begins, so do new resolutions.

At the gym, Carolyn Fripp says the first step is setting a goal.

"It's not necessarily easy but it's not necessarily hard. As long as you're dedicated to the goal," she said.

Fripp reminds people that exercise is more than the look and feel of your body.

For the older population, it can supress certain diseases like osteoporosis.

"If they actually come and workout and put impact on their bones, it will slow down that process."

For some, a gym membership isn't an option. The video above shows three exercises you can do at home. All you need is a chair.

Many gyms will have New Years specials. So if this is your resolution, keep an eye out for those.