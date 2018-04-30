6 injured in Jackson County Crash, Police arrest driver after Fleeing scene on foot

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. - A wreck in Jackson County sends 6 people to the hospital.



Reports say around 10 Saturday morning at the intersection of State Road 77 and Satellite Road, two cars collided after one car attempted to make a left turn in front of an on-coming vehicle.

The driver of a Ford SUV involved in the crash, 39 year old Romeo Gomez Diaz of Sneads and his passenger, 32 year-old Jose Gomez Godinez then fled the scene leading to an on foot pursuit by police and their K9 team.

Authorities found Diaz several hours later on Vicki Road where he was arrested. 3 people were seriously injured in the collision, 3 others suffered minor injuries.

Diaz faces charges of violation of right of way, DUI with serious bodily injury, and leaving the scene of a crash.

