2018 Invention Convention Shows Off Creativity

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Showing off creativity one invention at a time. The 2018 Invention Convention at Gulf Coast State College Saturday had some impressive creations for show.



Florida State University Panama City, Gulf Coast State College, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division and Bay District Schools partnered together for the showing.

The community was invited to explore creations and watch demonstrations by high school and college students. Those interested in STEM- science, technology, engineering, and mathematics were highly encouraged to stop by. Organizers said the event showcased more than just the projects students have created.



"Looking at the amazing stuff being done in our community by entrepreneurs and looking at the amazing work being done at the Navy Base Here," said Randy Hanna, FSU Panama City Dean.



The open house event had food and refreshments and concluded with an award ceremony.

